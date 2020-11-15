x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Nation World

Suspect arrested in unprovoked sucker punch of actor Rick Moranis

New York City police say a 35-year-old homeless man has been arrested in the attack on the 67-year-old actor, known for 'Spaceballs' and 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids.'

NEW YORK — A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn't known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

RELATED: Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched in unprovoked attack in New York City

RELATED: Rick Moranis returns to acting in Ryan Reynolds commercial

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police didn't identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis's representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”

Credit: Twiter: Mint Mobile
Rick Moranis appears in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds on Sept. 9, 2020.