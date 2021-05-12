Report: NBC's 'This is Us' to end after 6 seasons

Prepare yourself "This Is Us" fans. You may soon have to say goodbye to the Pearson family.

WASHINGTON — NBC's hit family drama "This Is Us" will end next year with its sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told the outlet that the network plans to make it official on Friday when the fall TV schedule for the 2021-22 season is revealed.

The award-winning show was renewed in May 2019 through its upcoming sixth season.

While the news will have some fans grabbing for the Kleenex, it's not entirely a huge surprise. Creator Dan Fogelman has repeatedly suggested that the Pearson family's story would last for six seasons.

Fogelman went so far as to tell The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that the "This Is Us" season three finale was the "midpoint" of the series.

The show's fifth season premiered in late October after the TV industry's coronavirus-caused production shutdown. The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Executive producer Ken Olin revealed late last month that the cast and crew had started filming the season 5 finale.

"It’s been a challenging year for ALL OF US. But we’ll have made 16 great episodes because of the most talented, rigorous cast and crew in television. Thanks for all the support! We are truly the lucky ones. Be well," Olin tweeted.

The show's fifth season is scheduled to wrap on May 25.