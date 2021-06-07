NBC to provide 7,000 hours of Tokyo Olympics on TV, digital platforms

The coverage across eight TV channels and multiple digital networks includes a live broadcast of the opening ceremony at 6:55 a.m. ET on July 23.

NBCUniversal will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics across eight networks and multiple digital platforms from July 20 to Aug. 8.

The Tokyo Games will be NBCUniversal’s 11th consecutive Olympics production and ninth consecutive Summer Games — beginning with the 1988 Seoul Games. NBC's first Olympics were in Tokyo in 1964.

NBC is scheduled to air 250 hours across 17 days, headlined by its prime-time coverage.

NBC also announced earlier this year that it would air live coverage of the opening ceremony at 6:55 a.m. EDT on July 23. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone, meaning many of the marquee events will take place during prime time in the U.S.

USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel will combine for over 1,300 hours, while Telemundo Deportes and Universo have at least 309 hours for Spanish-language viewers.

Coverage of the Games begins July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN with live softball and 4 a.m. ET on July 21 on USA Network when the United States faces Sweden in women's soccer.

NBCSN (440 hours) and USA Network (388.5 hours) will present round-the-clock coverage beginning July 24. NBCSN's coverage will focus on soccer, softball, beach volleyball, table tennis, handball, badminton, fencing and equestrian.

USA Network will feature basketball, soccer and water polo as well as swimming, track & field, diving, beach volleyball, volleyball, cycling and triathlon.

CNBC (124.5 hours) will concentrate on diving, beach volleyball, skateboarding, rowing, canoeing, archery, water polo and rugby.

Olympic Channel (242 hours) will focus on tennis and wrestling while Golf Channel (111 hours) has coverage of the men's and women's tournaments.