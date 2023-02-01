Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL again

The announcement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came exactly one year after Brady previously announced his retirement from the NFL, before deciding one month later that he would be returning for his 23rd season in the league.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said. "So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."