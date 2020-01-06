Trump visits vandalized church after tear gas used to clear peaceful protest

The surprise visit to St. John’s Church near the White House came minutes after Trump threatened to send U.S. troops to cities to quell riots.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump visited a 200-year-old church near the White House Monday that was set on fire as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend. To prepare for it, a group of peaceful protesters in a nearby park were cleared out using tear gas.

The visit to St. John’s Church came minutes after Trump held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden in which he urged the nation's governors to get tougher with violent protesters and to deploy the National Guard. He threatened to send in U.S. military forces if necessary.

Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area of Lafayette Square with tear gas before Trump’s visit. Tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as Trump spoke in the Rose Garden. The protesters appeared to be acting peacefully before they were dispersed by force.

After his address, Trump and aides walked out of the front of the White House, through Lafayette Square to the church. The president posed for photographers, holding a Bible as he stood in front of the church.

Beginning with James Madison, every person who has held the office of president has attended a service at St. John’s Church.