3M suspending operations in Russia

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood-based 3M is joining the growing list of companies that will suspend business in Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

3M confirmed Wednesday that "after re-assessing our business in Russia, we have decided to suspend all businesses operations there. Our focus continues to be on the safety of our colleagues and their families."

The company has a location in Moscow. They also have an office in Kyiv, Ukraine.

This week, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald's became some of the international brands to pause their business in Russia.

From retail, tech, finance and vehicle manufacturing, click here for an extended look at which other major companies have halted operations.

Russia has been the target of economic and political sanctions since it first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Most recently, President Joe Biden announced that the United States has banned Russian oil imports. The move is possible in part because the U.S. has other sources of oil. European allies are more dependent on Russian oil, and natural gas from Russia makes up one-third of Europe's consumption of fossil fuel, according to the Associated Press. The United States doesn't import Russian natural gas.

On March 8, energy company Shell said it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country.

