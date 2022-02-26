Community gathers in Minneapolis to show support for Ukraine

Dozens stood in solidarity Saturday on the Lowry Avenue bridge.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the sun sets over the Lowry Avenue Bridge Saturday night, an uprising of chants: "Glory to Ukraine, glory to our heroes."

Leading those chants were people standing on solidarity to support the families and friends caught in the crossfire of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"We are here showing our support for the freedom of Ukraine, for its pluralistic society, for its diversity and its right to exist as a nation," said Twin cities native Stefan Iwaskewycz, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine after World War II. While Iwaskeqycz is in Minnesota, he said he still has family living in Ukraine.

"Some left by train, one group left by car, other could not get out," he said.

It's now a race against the clock as Russian forces close in on the capital city of Kyiv, while Ukrainian soldiers are refusing to back down.

"We're proud people and we will always fight," he said. "This is an unwinnable war for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," he said. "(Ukraine) exists as a nation, and it will continue to exist."

But for Iwaskewycz, that existence can't remain on its own without assistance from Ukrainian allies.

"Wounded soldiers, refugees, people who are hurt on the ground -- there's going to be a lot that has to be rebuilt after this." Iwaskewycz said.

An uprising of support, standing as one.