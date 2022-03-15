Little Falls native escapes Ukraine, continues to teach students from afar

"They've been through things they shouldn't have to go through," said Ruth Karnowski, a teacher at Kyiv International School.

MINNEAPOLIS — A photo showing a collage of paintings posted on a wall is just one memory 71-year-old Ruth Karnowski has to remind her of her students at Kyiv International School.

"They're these amazing, alive, inquisitive, energetic, challenging, wonderful little guys and gals, and now they've been through things that they shouldn't have to go through, but they have," she said during a Zoom interview from her safe place in Slovakia.

The Little Falls, Minnesota native has spent the past 12 years teaching 6-year-olds in Ukraine. But as Russian forces threatened to invade, Karnowski was forced to flee her home by train, leaving behind many of her belongings.

"I came across the border with two backpacks," she said. "Some things I wish I hadn't left behind — like my mothers broach and my little dog."

"I had kids that were hiding in basements, in convoys," she said. "Right now, as we speak, all are in a safe space, but that wasn't always the case," she said. "But then my mind goes to people I know that are still there, and some are my former students that are going to be putting on helmets; this is very hard."

But Karnowski isn't giving up. She's determined to teach, going from a makeshift setup at a pub on the Western edge of Ukraine, to her new safe spot in Slovakia.

"I'm so grateful every morning when I see those little faces pop on my Zoom and I know they are OK," she said.

She's hoping to reunite with her students again in her "beautiful city," that she hopes will one day return to its former glory.

Karnowski says her dog is safe with family in Ukraine.

She's planning to return to the country when she's able.

Watch more local news: