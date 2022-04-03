Walz signs order requiring state agencies to review, end any contracts with 'Russian entities'

In the new executive order, Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota "stands firmly with Ukraine" and "strongly condemns" actions by the Russian government.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to officially condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Executive Order 22-03 requires all state agencies to review their current contracts to "determine if they have any existing contracts with Russian entities," and terminate those contracts "as practical."

“Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian government’s actions,” said Governor Walz in a written statement. “Today, I signed an Executive Order directing my cabinet agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities to help ensure that our state does not aid the Russian government’s aggression against Ukraine. I encourage other individuals, companies, and organizations to stand with their Ukrainian neighbors and end support to Russian entities. I also urge Minnesotans to support our fellow Russian Minnesotans, many of whom are horrified and alarmed by the Russian government’s aggression toward Ukraine.”

KARE 11 reached out to the governor's office for information on how many Minnesota state agencies have partnerships or contracts with Russian entities, defined as "an institution or company that is headquartered in the Russian Federation or has its principal place of business in the Russian Federation," and if so, what they entail.

In response, a spokesperson for Walz said "the Governor’s executive order requires each agency to conduct a review. We expect there are very few contracts, if any, but the executive order will also prevent any new contracts in the future."

Since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been the target of sanctions from the United States and European Union. A growing list of companies has cut ties with Russia, businesses have stopped selling Russian products, and Russian athletes have been barred from some of the world's top sporting events.

Both Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from competing in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, which began Friday.

On March 2, the United Nations General Assembly voted to approve the “Aggression against Ukraine” resolution 141-5, which demands an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

