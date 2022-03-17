Family says Minnesota native killed in Ukraine

James “Jimmy” Hill, who was born in Minnesota, had shared social media updates from inside a Ukrainian hospital for weeks.

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine — An American man born in Minnesota was killed in Ukraine, his family said Thursday.

James “Jimmy” Hill was living in Chernihiv, a city about two hours north of Kyiv, to help care for his partner, who was being treated at a local hospital.

Hill's sister, Katya, told KARE 11's Sharon Yoo that the family received confirmation of Jimmy's death through the U.S. Embassy. The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American was killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, but did not confirm the person's identity.

For the last two weeks, Hill described the conditions inside the Chernihiv hospital in daily Facebook posts, and provided updates on Russian bombings and attacks.

“Center of city has been on fire for 3-4 hours. I can see an orange sky over city. They are trying to terrorize the population here. Most people in Hospital to tired or sick to go in cold basement bunker,” he wrote on March 3.

Over the next two weeks, Hill’s posts shared news of food shortages and power outages, air raids and bombings. He described the sound of machine gun fire outside the hospital.

Hill shared his last Facebook posts on March 15.

“Intense bombing! [S]till alive. Limited food. Room very cold. [I]ra in intensive care.”

"Not allowed to take photos. Spies throughout city[.] Bombing has intensified[.] [No way] out."

A post shared on the messaging app Telegram announced the death of an American Thursday and included a picture of Hill’s United States passport. The caption, translated from Russian to English, said “Another U.S. citizen James Whitney Hill died in Chernihiv due to artillery fire from Russians.” The message came from the account of Pravda Gerashchenko, who claims to be a Ukrainian government advisor. Several videos and photos shared on Twitter have been sourced back to Gerashchenko.

