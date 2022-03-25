Minnesotan reunited with family after being detained by Russian forces

Tyler Jacob was detained in Russia for 10 days after attempting to flee Kherson, which was one of the first major cities to fall as Russia invaded.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Jacob, a Winona, Minnesota native who had been teaching English and living in Ukraine since last year, is back with his family after being detained by Russian forces.

According to a press release from Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office, Jacob was detained in Russia for 10 days after attempting to flee Kherson, which was one of the first major cities to fall as Russia invaded.

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” said Klobuchar in a press release. "While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger. As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast.”

Earlier this month, Jacob's mother, Tina Hauser, said she lost contact with her 28-year-old son. According to Hauser, Jacob got on a bus headed for Turkey in an attempt to flee Kherson, the city he lived in, before losing contact with him.

"There is not a day that went by that we were not texting," Hauser told KARE 11's Jana Shortal earlier this month. "This is the first I have not heard from him in three days."

Hauser said Jacob's wife was later told that Jacob had been detained at the checkpoint in Crimea.

"I got a phone call a little after 5 o'clock, and it was very nice to hear that he was safe and with the ambassador over there to get him to where he needs to be," said Hauser during a virtual press conference Friday evening. "It was like angels singing in my ear when I heard his voice again."

