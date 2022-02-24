Vessel contracted by Minnesota-based Cargill hit by missile near Ukraine

Crew members are safe and accounted for, and the vessel remains "seaworthy," according to a Cargill spokesperson.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Officials with Minnesota-based Cargill say a vessel chartered by the company was hit by a missile in Ukrainian waters Thursday.

Cargill, which is based out of Minnetonka, is one of the world's largest food corporations and has been active in Ukraine for years. Cargill has more than 500 employees in Ukraine with offices in Kyiv, Kakhovka, Lviv, Kutsovka and Braginovka, according to the company's website.