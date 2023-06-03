Missing a direct deposit in your Wells Fargo account? Here's what we know.

Some Wells Fargo customers posted online that their direct deposits and scheduled paychecks were missing from their online banking accounts Friday.

WASHINGTON — Many Wells Fargo customers are voicing frustration after money appeared to be missing from their online banking accounts on Friday morning.

The bank said in a statement that it's aware "some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts, however funds in accounts are accurate and available."

"We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure,” Wells Fargo said in response.

Downdetector, which tracks online outage reports submitted by users, indicated a spike in issues with Wells Fargo around 8 a.m. Eastern.

The notice to customers came as many posted on Twitter that their direct deposits and scheduled paychecks were suddenly missing on Friday. Some said their accounts were now at risk of overdrafting.