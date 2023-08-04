x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Wells Fargo customers report missing direct deposits from bank accounts

Some Wells Fargo customers voiced their frustrations online about their missing money.
Credit: AP
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York, displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo is working to fix a technical issue after many customers reported missing direct deposits from their bank accounts. 

On Thursday afternoon, there were over 100 reports of issues with mobile deposits and account balances on Downdetector, which tracks online outage reports submitted by users.  By Friday morning, there were still reports of issues with the bank. 

“A limited number of customers were unable to see recent deposit transactions on their accounts," the bank said in a statement on Friday. "The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Many customers took to Twitter, now known as X, to voice their frustrations and ask the bank about their missing money. Some noted how the missing direct deposits resulted in overdafted accounts. 

"When are we getting our money back from the missing deposits from yesterday? My account is overdrafted still," one user tweeted.

Wells Fargo suffered a similar issue earlier this year in March when several customers were unable to see their direct deposit in their accounts. 

The banking issues come less than two weeks after an unexplained outage at Chase Bank led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain.

RELATED: Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

RELATED: Paychecks could clear in seconds rather than days with FedNow, newest US banking tool

RELATED: Bank of America customers don’t need to do anything to get refunded for illegal fees

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - Aug. 4, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out