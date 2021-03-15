Stanford, UConn, NC State, S. Carolina earn No. 1 seeds in women's tourney

This could be one of the most wide-open tournaments in history, with a dozen teams capable of winning the women's NCAA title.

North Carolina State is a No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Wolfpack won the ACC tournament and will play North Carolina A&T in the first round. South Carolina, Stanford and UConn also earned top seeds when the field was revealed Monday night.

The Huskies will have to play their first two games without coach Geno Auriemma, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The other members of UConn’s travel party have tested negative for COVID-19. Auriemma will remain in isolation for 10 days and can rejoin the team on March 24.

While the coronavirus caused many disruptions to the schedule throughout the regular season, it looks as if most of the teams in the field made it to the tournament healthy.

For the past few years, earning one of the top 16 seeds would give a team home games in the tournament’s first two rounds, but that’s not the case this year. Every game will be played in the San Antonio area because of the pandemic, with the last four rounds tipping off at the Alamodome.

This could be one of the most wide-open tournaments, with a dozen teams capable of winning the title. There were five different No. 1 teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll this year, including the Huskies, who finished the season at No. 1.