Apple warns of urgent security update

Apple is telling users to update their devices after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems.

MINNEAPOLIS — Apple recently released information saying iPhone, iPad, and Macs could have serious security vulnerabilities.

“It’s kind of like a doctor coming to you saying I have bad news and then not telling us what it is or why they think it’s bad news," said Mark Lanterman, the Chief Technology Officer of Computer Forensic Services in Minneapolis. “There’s not a lot of information being sharer by Apple.”

However, we do know this is a serious issue.

“An attacker can take over your iPhone and access your iPhone’s data, potentially, just by clicking on a link that tricks Safari into downloading or accessing information,” Lanterman said. “These are individuals who earn a living by accessing our private data and taking advantage of us.”

Thankfully, the fix is easy. Update your Apple phone, computer or tablet.

Start by going to your settings menu. Scroll down to the general section, then click software update.

Another suggestion Lanterman said is to make sure you have automatic updates turned on.