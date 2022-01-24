Betty White's team shares final video of the star thanking fans for a lifetime of support

Betty White will live in our hearts forever and her team wanted to be sure that everyone knew how important her fans were to her.
'The Golden Girls' star's final video was recently shared to her official Facebook page, which was recorded just days before her death.
"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years, thank you so much," Betty says in the short video.
The Facebook post explains that the video was recorded to post on social media after her 100th birthday, which would've been Jan. 17.
"She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted," the post said.
After her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was born. The challenge encouraged everyone to donate $5 to an animal welfare organization of their choice in honor of Betty's love for animals.
"As we continue to see numbers coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge," the Facebook post said. "She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone."
