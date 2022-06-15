Fed expected to implement highest rate hike since 1994

The announcement of the rate hike, intended to put the brakes on inflation, is expected during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve Board is expected to announce Wednesday its largest interest rate hike since 1994.

Financial insiders expect the Fed will raise the interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the third hike so far this year.

The Fed is raising rates to try to bring down inflation. Inflation has been skyrocketing, and the Biden administration blames supply chain issues, the stimulus spending during the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Fed is walking a fine line with this anticipated hike: They need to slow the economy to bring down inflation, without putting it into a recession.

