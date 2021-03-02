'GameStop Saga' just the latest example of 'the mob' taking on big companies and organizations

"That organizing function, and it can be used for good or it can also be used to organize insurrection,” Porter says.



Over the last few years we've seen groups of people do all sorts of things that previously seemed unimaginable.



Like the MeToo movement that stood up for women's rights, or the social change that's still going on after the death of George Floyd last summer, or the thousands of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last month.



For better or worse, the "little guys" are starting to figure out how to make a big impact.



"There gets to be a point where the business or organization can say it's going to be more painful for us to ignore these groups than it is for us to continue on the way we've been continuing,” Porter says.



With enough people on their side, groups can force companies, governments, or entire countries to do almost anything, but Porter says it's not easy to get everyone together on the same page, with the right message.



"One of the things we have learned from looking at the internet and communities on the internet over the last couple of decades is that you can't force a community, you can't make that happen. Things go viral, but you can’t force something to go viral. It has to happen organically,” Porter explains.



And when something does go viral, or a movement picks up steam, Porter says it's sort of like catching lightning in a bottle, it's hard to recreate that magic.



"From the corporate side, once that lightning has been seen, people start saying okay, how do we protect ourselves from that. Leaders of these organizations are now going to say, okay, we don't like how that happened, and so we're going to put up more defenses,” Porter says.



And the battle continues, with a constant back and forth, only now, Porter says the “little guys” are gaining more ground.