How a government shutdown could affect federal programs, benefits

MINNEAPOLIS — According to the Congressional Research Service, there are just under 17,000 federal employees working in Minnesota.

Government officials say most of those federal workers will be put on furlough if the federal government shuts down.

And there are several services and programs people use every day that will also be affected.

The National Park Service says most of the country’s 425 national parks will be closed or will have access greatly reduced.

The Small Business Administration says small business loans will also be affected during a government shutdown.



Financial aid will also be impacted as many federal workers involved in customer service will be on furlough.

According to the White House, WIC, the nutrition program for women, infants and children, could run out of money within a matter of days, so parents may see an impact there.

The Department of Agriculture says SNAP benefits are funded through October, but if a shutdown goes on longer than that families who use those benefits could see an impact.



The FDA says nearly a fifth of their employees will be furloughed if a government shutdown happens, but they will continue to manage food recalls and foodborne illness outbreaks.

The U.S. Postal Service says the mail service will continue during the shutdown.

Social Security payments will still go out, along with Medicare and Medicaid benefits, and health benefits for veterans.

The State Department will continue to process passports and visas and the TSA will keep working at airports across the country.

A TSA spokesperson tells KARE 11 News that TSA employees will not be paid during the shutdown, so there’s a chance some workers may not show up for work, so travelers could see longer security lines at the airport.

Federal officials say most federal agencies will have reduced staffing during the pandemic, so there will be fewer employees available to answer questions and address customer concerns during a shutdown.

