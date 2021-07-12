Fort Snelling rifle squad honors servicemembers killed in Attack on Pearl Harbor

The Attack on Pearl Harbor launched the U.S. into World War II. Now 80 years later, the country continues to honor those who died and served.

MINNEAPOLIS — The morning snow didn't stop some Minnesota veterans from honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago today.

"Those are the ones we really need to remember," said Bob Selden, commander of the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Rifle Squad. "The ones that actually died in battle."

The volunteer-run rifle squad began this year's Remembrance Day with an in-person ceremony at Fort Snelling's Central Flagpole. The event featuring three rifle volleys, and the playing of "Taps," was in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and the MN Military & Veterans Museum.

Previous Remembrance Day ceremonies involving the rifle squad have been held at locations including the state capitol grounds. Last year, organizers transformed the tradition into a virtual event because of the pandemic.

"This day is probably just as important as Veterans Day, Memorial Day," Selden said. "It doesn't make a difference how cold, how wet, or how nice it is, hot it is, 100-degrees outside, we're out here to honor our veterans."