Minnesota National Guard 133rd Air Wing supports humanitarian aid mission to Honduras

The effort is part of an aid program that transfers humanitarian supplies donated by non-government organizations to developing nations.

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Air Wing are assisting a humanitarian supply mission en route to Danli, Honduras as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program.

The program is part of a Department of Defense initiative where non-government entities donate supplies that are then taken by the military to developing nations, in an effort to "ease human suffering," according to a press release put out by the Minnesota National Guard.

The 133rd's cargo consists of critical accessibility equipment, such as walkers, wheelchairs, ramps and crutches - that were loaded onto a waiting C-17 Globemaster from California, Saturday afternoon.

The C-17 will make a pit stop in Charleston, South Carolina before its cargo is transferred to another aircraft for the final journey to Honduras.

There, a partnership between Helping Hands for Honduras and Centro Rehabilitacion Gabriela Alvarado will provide aid and services on the ground to people with disabilities.