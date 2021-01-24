Nearly 400 MN National Guard return home after mission to support Presidential Inauguration

MN National Guard members joined the unprecedented roughly 25,000 state guardsmen from across the country, sent to safeguard the Presidential Inauguration.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota National Guard says nearly 400 of the 750 soldiers and airmen sent to help facilitate the inauguration of President Joe Biden returned home Saturday, with the remaining 350 expected to return Sunday.

The mission involved members of the 133rd Airlift Wing, 148th Fighter Wing, 682nd Engineer Battalion and the 94th Cavalry Regiment's 1st Squadron B Troop.

MN National Guard members joined the unprecedented roughly 25,000 state guardsmen from across the country, sent to safeguard the inauguration, while assisting local and federal law enforcement agencies in the wake of a Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

"Last week, I saw all the guardsmen coming out here [Washington, D.C.] from different states and I said to myself, ‘this is something I really wish I could do,’” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Peloski in a news release put out by the MN National Guard.

Nearly 750 @MNNationalGuard Soldiers and Airmen answered the call to support local and federal law enforcement agencies in the security of the 59th Presidential Inauguration earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/nURyHpf928 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) January 22, 2021

"So when I got that phone call, I was super excited," he said

The U.S. National Guard Chief, Army General Daniel Hokanson, outlined the sheer logistical scope of the mission to defend the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

“Our ability to move 26,000 Soldiers and Airmen to D.C. from every state and territory in less than two weeks would not have been possible without the support of our governors and their adjutants general," Gen. Hokanson said. "It speaks volumes about America’s investment in the National Guard; and most importantly, the support our service members get from their family and their employers.”

A news release put out by the MN National Guard says our own state's guard members were assigned to "Task Force Metro - Team Crowd," positioned at strategic locations at the disposal of law enforcement - with some missions beginning as early as 2 a.m.

Fortunately, a sea of calm upheld, and violence did not break out a second time at the nation's capital, nor any of the state capitals the FBI had informed should be on high alert following the U.S. Capitol riot.