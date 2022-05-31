Minnesota veterans and their families may qualify for up to $2,000 bonus

Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature recently approved a $25 million veteran bonus program for vets who served between 9/11 and August of 2021.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans and their families will soon be eligible for a bonus of up to $2,000.

The Minnesota legislature and Governor Tim Walz recently approved the creation of a $25 million fund for veteran bonuses.

Minnesota veterans who served between 9/11 and August of 2021 will qualify for this money.

Governor Walz says it’s a small thank you to the service these veterans provided for their state and their country.

"Minnesotans care. Minnesotans want to say thank you,” Walz says.

Veterans will have to apply to receive this bonus.

The application process will start in July and veterans will have two years to submit their applications.

Veterans who qualify will receive a bonus of $600.

That amount jumps to $1,200 if a veteran’s service includes time overseas.

And Gold Star families will be eligible for $2,000.

"Since statehood, the State of Minnesota has seen fit to provide a service bonus to those who left their families, homes, farms, schools, businesses, to defend our nation,” Butch Whitehead of Disabled American Veterans says.

Dan Tengwall is a veteran service officer in Carver County.

He says the bonus program will also help service providers like him to reach a new generation of veterans who haven't registered for benefits.

"What we want to do is connect with this younger crowd, get them early,” Tengwall says.

Governor Walz says that connection could be lifesaving, as the nation continues to see high rates of veteran homelessness and suicide.

"The vast majority of veterans who commit suicide are never enrolled in the VA system. Those who are, we have a highly successful rate."



The Department of Veterans Affairs has the goal of reaching 85% of Minnesota’s veterans with this new bonus program.

However, Commissioner Larry Herke says with previous programs, the Dept. of Veterans Affairs has only been able to reach around 60% to 65% of the state’s veterans.

They’re asking Minnesotans to help them get the word out.

Veterans can fill out an application starting in July by visiting MinnesotaVeteran.org.

