Minnesota lawmakers, officials reflect on anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection

Last year, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. while Congress worked to certify the 2020 Electoral College vote count.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democrat and Republican politicians and officials from Minnesota are observing the one year anniversary and condemning the actions of protesters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Thursday morning, Governor Tim Walz called the attack "an assault on our democracy" in a tweet and echoed President Biden's sentiments that the country needs to ensure a similar attack never happens again.

A year ago, we witnessed an assault on our democracy when the U.S. Capitol building was stormed during an attempted insurrection. Today, we must protect and uphold our democratic ideals by ensuring this never happens again. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 6, 2022

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was inside the U.S. Capitol working to certify the results of the 2020 election, shared a clip from an interview with Stephen Colbert on Twitter, where she described her experience on Jan. 6.

At 3:30 a.m. January 7th, we walked hallways covered in glass and spray paint to finish our job and make sure democracy prevailed. pic.twitter.com/1NDIEu5IDQ — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 6, 2022

Sen Klobuchar also released the following statement:

“When an angry violent mob staged an insurrection on January 6th and desecrated our Capitol — the temple of our democracy — it was not just an attack on the building, it was an attack on our Republic itself. Yet thanks to the heroism of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, we were able to resume our work and every state’s certified electoral votes were counted. Under unimaginable circumstances, democracy prevailed. A year after that dark day, our hearts remain heavy as we think of the law enforcement officers who lost their lives or suffered injuries. It is due to their bravery that we were able to facilitate a peaceful transition of power, and we will forever be grateful.”

Sen. Tina Smith, who was also at the Capitol building last year, shared a lengthy thread, where she called on the January 6 Commission and the Justice Department to hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

"And we must pass the Freedom to Vote Act, fulfilling the promise of our nation, giving the people the power to decide," she tweeted.

On January 6, I woke up early.



I wrote down a few thoughts and then my husband Archie popped the anxious question, “Are you going to be ok?”



For sure I told him—the United States Capitol is one of the safest places in the country. Little did I know. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 6, 2022

Thursday morning, MN GOP Chairman David Hann also released a statement on what he called "the DFL's latest false, partisan attacks," writing "It is a sad example of the DFL trying to distract the public from the abject failures in governance by Democrats under President Biden in D.C. and Gov. Tim Walz here in Minnesota."

Statement from Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann: pic.twitter.com/q8EkQ3ZHXX — Republican Party of Minnesota (@mngop) January 6, 2022

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon issued a statement that reads, in part, "With the attack on the U.S. Capitol still a fresh wound, we need to defend democracy, protect the freedom to vote, and push back against disinformation about our elections. Part of that requires Congress to set minimum standards to safeguard our elections. But all of us can do our part to strengthen the well-earned confidence in our system – which is a model for the rest of the world. I believe we’ll succeed."

A year later, the attack on the U.S. Capitol is still a fresh wound.



Let’s heal it by defending democracy, by protecting the freedom to vote, and by pushing back against disinformation about our elections.



We can’t let up! https://t.co/LpFKRlw70H — Steve Simon (@MNSteveSimon) January 6, 2022

