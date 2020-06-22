x
New York City museum to remove Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.
Credit: AP
Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History in New York look at a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, flanked by a Native American man and African American man.

NEW YORK — The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports removal of the statue because it depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.

The statue at the museum's Central Park West entrance depicts Roosevelt on the horse with the Native American man and the African man standing on either side.

The museum’s president, Ellen Futter, tells the New York Times the decision to remove the bronze statue comes amid the movement for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd.

