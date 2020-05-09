One dead after overnight shooting in West St. Paul

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in West St. Paul.
According to Police Chief Brian Sturgeon, officers responded to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Christensen Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.
When they arrived, officers heard a gunshot outside of the apartment building. Moments later, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers took a male suspect into custody. Sturgeon said the male "was possibly attempting to steal a vehicle and flee the scene." Officers recovered a weapon and were interviewing people to figure out the relationship between the man and the woman.