One dead after overnight shooting in West St. Paul

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in West St. Paul.

According to Police Chief Brian Sturgeon, officers responded to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Christensen Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

When they arrived, officers heard a gunshot outside of the apartment building. Moments later, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.