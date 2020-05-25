Orono man unveils 1861 U.S. Flag for Memorial Day

George Funk's great great great grandmother and her sisters made the flag nearly 160 years ago.

ORONO, Minn. — Drivers along Old Crystal Bay Road Monday couldn't help but notice the sign pointing them towards a home and something hanging from the upstairs deck.

"It's just amazing," said one onlooker.

George Funk decided this Memorial Day to open up his driveway so people could safely come thru to see his unique U.S. flag.

The flag has 34 stars representing 34 states at the time.

"It's 16 feet long. It's 8 feet high," said Funk.

George's great great great grandmother and her sisters made the flag out of muslin in 1861 to send off troops from Akron, Ohio

"They were very patriotic," Said George. "It's a weird flag as far as proportions go because there was no standardized way to do a flag. President Taft in 1912 changed that."

He inherited the flag just this past year.

"Now it's my flag to take care of and hand down to my son," said George.

So he decided to share it with everyone and the history behind it.

"Happy to do it," said George.

All this on the day we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.