Plymouth couple still has wedding despite coronavirus pandemic

Nik and Elizabeth Wagner held their ceremony via Zoom so family and friends could watch.

Their date was Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

The venue would have been the Minneapolis Golf Club.

"Just over 210 people that had RSVP'd including the wedding party," said Elizabeth Wagner.

A wedding Nik and Elizabeth had been planning for months, but a virus altered those plans.

"There was a lot of conversation between our parents just trying to figure out what do we do now," said Elizabeth.

They decided the wedding must go on.

"This was our day. We wanted this to be our anniversary. It was meant to be," said Nik.

Their ceremony instead was held near their home at Medicine Lake.

Their pastor, immediate family, and their dog Espen were in attendance.

Also around 50 people watching virtually.

"Spent a few hours on Friday night to make sure they could connect to Zoom and they were able to talk to us. Then I muted everyone when the ceremony started," said Nik.

Nik and Elizabeth then visited their grandparents and delivered them cake.

"It was a very special for us and special for us to be with them," said Nik.

And don't even think there wasn't a first dance.

"We did oh yeah. That was important to us," said Elizabeth.

On their backyard deck to the same song they had already planned.

"This is our day and we made it as special as possible," said Nik.

"Just be able to share a little bit of love and joy with our friends," said Elizabeth.

Proof that not even a pandemic could ruin Nik and Elizabeth Wagner's special day.

"Different than what we hoped for and planned for months, but it was perfect in every way," said Nik.

The couple is still hoping to hold their reception at the Minneapolis Golf Club in mid-August.