With about a week to go in the legislative session, here's where some of the big items stand

ST PAUL, Minn. — The legislative session in St. Paul is drawing to a close, with lawmakers scheduled to adjourn on May 22.

The DFL, which controls the governor's office, House and Senate for the first time in a decade, has already finished a number of bills, while others remain on the table during the final week.

Here's a breakdown of where some of the biggest items stand (Note: This is not the comprehensive list).

SIGNED BY THE GOVERNOR

STILL PENDING

