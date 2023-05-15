With about a week to go in the legislative session, here's where some of the big items stand

ST PAUL, Minn. — The legislative session in St. Paul is drawing to a close, with lawmakers scheduled to adjourn on May 22.
The DFL, which controls the governor's office, House and Senate for the first time in a decade, has already finished a number of bills, while others remain on the table during the final week.
Here's a breakdown of where some of the biggest items stand (Note: This is not the comprehensive list).
SIGNED BY THE GOVERNOR
- College tuition assistance for families making less than $80,000
- $1 billion for affordable housing paid for by a metro-area sales tax increase
- Protections for abortion and gender-affirming care
- Ban on conversion therapy
- Universal school meals
- Driver's Licenses For All
- CROWN Act
STILL PENDING
- Public safety budget bill: After a marathon floor session, the Senate passed this bill with two gun control provisions on Friday night. The House was still debating the bill as of late Monday night.
- Tax bill: The House and Senate are still working out some differences, including measures related to rebate checks and child tax credits
- Recreational marijuana: DFL leaders in the House and Senate are also working out differences on this bill, although they vow to have the measure sent to the governor by the time the session ends.
- Paid family and medical leave: This bill would be paid for through a payroll tax increase. Republicans and groups such as the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce have criticized it as a "one-size-fits-all" mandate.
- Nurse staffing: Discussions continue after Mayo Clinic and other hospitals came out against the "Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act" and separate legislation on a health care affordability board.
- Earned sick time
- School funding
- Bonding bill
