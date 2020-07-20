AG Ellison sues Trump administration to block 'health care discrimination'

Ellison argues that the new rule would impose barriers and to Americans when it comes to getting health care

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday he will be suing the Trump administration along with 23 other attorney generals to block a "rule that makes it easier for health care providers and insurance companies to discriminate against certain vulnerable and protected classes of Americans."

The new rule by the Trump administration rolls back regulations from the Affordable Care Act, which prohibited discrimination "based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age by health programs or facilities that receive federal funds," a press release from Ellison's office reads.

“As the worst pandemic in a century gets even worse, the Trump Administration is once again showing Minnesotans that it’s willing to sacrifice the health and health care of folks they just don’t care about,” Ellison said. “We asked them not to go ahead with this, and they did anyhow. When the federal government abandons its duty to protect all Minnesotans — no exceptions — it’s my job as Attorney General to step in and hold them accountable. So today, I took them to court."