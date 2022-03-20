x
Angie Craig announces congressional reelection bid

Rep. Angie Craig launched her campaign for reelection in Minnesota’s newly drawn 2nd Congressional District.
Democratic candidate Angie Craig

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is officially announcing she will run for reelection this fall.

Craig issued a statement Sunday saying enthusiasm for her campaign is strong. Craig was first elected to Congress in 2018. She represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Twin Cities’ far southeastern suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota.

Republican Tyler Kistner is running for the seat. Craig narrowly defeated him in 2020.

