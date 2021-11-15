Attorney General Keith Ellison running for reelection

The Minnesota DFL confirmed Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are endorsing Keith Ellison's bid for reelection.

ST PAUL, Minn — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wants to keep his post as the state's top prosecutor, a position he's held since 2019.

A news release from the Minnesota DFL confirmed Ellison will formally announce his reelection bid on Monday at 12:45 p.m. via Zoom.

Ellison will be flanked by a number of endorses in-person, over Zoom and through pre-recorded videos. Among those supporting Ellison's campaign are Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Before he was sworn in as Minnesota's 30th attorney general on Jan. 7, 2019, Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2005 to 2019. Before he was elected to Congress, Ellison served four years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, he's the first African American and the first Muslim American to be elected to statewide office in Minnesota.

Next month, Ellison will lead the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the April 11 death of Daunte Wright.

Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright, who was shot after being stopped April 11 for a traffic violation.

Jury selection in Kim Potter's trial begins on Nov. 30, with opening statements slated for Dec. 8