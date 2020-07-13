Biden presidential campaign announces key Minnesota staff

The Minnesota team includes several experienced Democratic campaign staffers.

Former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is announcing key senior staff members in the state of Minnesota for the 2020 general election campaign.

Biden's Minnesota team features several experienced Democratic campaign staffers, including two who previously worked for one of Biden's primary rivals, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Corey Day has been named senior advisor for Biden in Minnesota. Day served as executive director for the Minnesota DFL party for eight years; he previously helped run state presidential campaign operations for John Kerry, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and served as a senior advisor on Biden's primary campaign in Minnesota.

Ryan Doyle will serve as state director for the Biden campaign in Minnesota. Doyle previously worked on Keith Ellison's 2018 bid for Minnesota Attorney General and Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential primary bid.

Misha Battiste will serve as Coalitions Director in Minnesota. Battiste was Deputy Political Director for Sen. Tina Smith in 2018, and also worked with the Warren presidential campaign earlier this year.