Biden chooses Minneapolis native as National Security Advisor

Jake Sullivan previously advised the president-elect on national security issues when Biden was VP.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is turning to a Minnesota native to serve as National Security Advisor in his incoming cabinet.

Biden named Jake Sullivan to the role Monday, as part of an announcement of key appointments and nominations to his national security team.

Sullivan previously served as National Security Advisor for then-Vice President Joe Biden. He was also director of policy planning at the State Department during the Obama administration, and previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to his biography on the Biden transition website, Sullivan "was a lead negotiator in the initial talks that paved the way for the Iran nuclear deal and played a key role in the U.S.-brokered negotiations that led to a ceasefire in Gaza in 2012. He also played a key role in shaping the Asia-Pacific rebalance strategy at both the State Department and the White House."

Sullivan grew up in Minneapolis, where he graduated high school. He went on to receive degrees in political science and international studies at Yale, as well as degrees from Oxford and Yale Law School.