Biden to visit Duluth on Friday

Biden's campaign did not specify a time, but said he would tour a union training center and speak in the afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. — Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced he will be stopping in Duluth when he visits Minnesota on Friday.

President Donald Trump will also be making a stop in Minnesota on Friday where he will be visiting Bemidji and is expected to speak at Bemidji Aviation Services at 4 p.m.

The visits, coming fewer than two months before the election, further highlight the targeted effort by both Joe Biden and President Trump to capture the state’s 10 electoral votes in November. Both campaigns plan to spend millions in advertising in Minnesota, identified by Politico this week as one of “eight states where 2020 will be won or lost.”