Senate bonding bill fails to move on final legislative session

The bill failed to meet the requirements of three-fifths majority in the Senate.

A $998 million bonding bill failed to move on the final night of the 2020 legislative session.

This now places construction projects in an uncertain place.

Democrats voted in opposition of the bill.

“This is the last train leaving the station for bonding,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement. “It’s disappointing that we couldn’t come together tonight on this responsible, important bill. All four leaders and all four caucuses- including Senate Democrats- and the Governor, have to work together for Minnesota.”