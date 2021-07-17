Calls mount for DFL Rep. John Thompson to resign

Members of both parties called on Thompson to step down following allegations of domestic assault and a separate trial on obstruction charges.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Bipartisan calls mounted Saturday for DFL Representative John Thompson to resign from the Minnesota House amid allegations of domestic assault and a separate ongoing trial for obstruction charges stemming from a 2019 lockdown at North Memorial Health Hospital.

The Minnesota GOP issued a brief statement saying, "Our elected officials should be held to the highest standard of citizenship and Rep. Thompson has consistently failed to meet that standard during his time in office."

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said Saturday afternoon that the Republican caucus had prepared ethics complaints to be filed Monday, should Thompson not resign.

Calls also mounted within the DFL representative's own party reaching from the Minnesota House to Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Citing the domestic assault reports, Walz said, "The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing. Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Representative Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign."

Those sentiments were echoed by Lt. Gov. Flanagan.

"As a mom, advocate for children, and survivor and child witness of domestic violence, I know the deeply traumatic impact of the actions outlined in reports against Representative Thompson," Flanagan said. "Someone who has allegedly demonstrated this violent pattern of behavior, especially in the presence of children, is unfit to serve in elected office. Representative Thompson must resign."

She urged survivors of domestic violence to call Minnesota DayOne at 866-223-1111.

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, House Majority Leader Winkler and DFL Chair Martin all call on Rep. John Thompson to resign from legislature after multiple reports of alleged domestic violence in his past. pic.twitter.com/vBUxKTekwc — John Croman (@JohnCroman) July 17, 2021

Ranking DFL members within the Minnesota House of Representatives, issued a joint statement regarding the alleged reports, saying, "As leaders of the Minnesota House of Representatives we take allegations of misconduct of staff and members very seriously. The recent reports concerning Representative John Thompson’s actions are deeply troubling...We are calling on Representative Thompson to resign immediately.”