Can President Joe Biden bring unity to a divided U.S.?

When the pomp and circumstance wanes, the Biden Administration is left with a fractured nation and bitterly divided Congress.



An NBC News poll last week showed 24% of voters believe the nation can unite in the next four years.



Biden's inauguration speech, suggests planting a seed now.



"We can do this, if we open our souls, instead of harden our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility and if we are willing to stand in another person's shoes,” said Biden.



In the last month, the nation went from mass election confusion, to insurrection, to impeachment, to inauguration.



Brian McClung, former deputy chief of staff for Republican Governor Tim Pawlenty, suggests a return to political boredom might have pretty strong healing power.



“Just having a regular ceremony today, a very nice well done event, seeing both sides of the aisle come together in that ceremony, I do think that has a healing effect on the country, and I do think that we can grow from this and continue to do better,” said McClung.



Though for many, the status quo has not moved. Here's a description of the day from two Minnesota representatives across the aisle.



Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig tweeted, "Today is a special day, not only because of what this nation is putting in its rearview mirror, but because of what lies ahead."



Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn tweeted, "The Biden administration has already shown that it will promote radical leftist change at the expense of our nation and the American people."