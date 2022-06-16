City workers to protest Minneapolis political appointment, citing 'toxic culture'

A group of several dozen employees are objecting to the mayor's permanent appointment of Heather Johnston as city coordinator.

MINNEAPOLIS — Voices will be raised outside Minneapolis City Hall Thursday morning as dozens of employees urge the city council to reject a key appointee pushed forward by Mayor Jacob Frey.

The council is scheduled to vote on the permanent appointment of Heather Johnston as city coordinator. A press release says a group upwards of 75 city employees will gather outside city hall, decrying what they say is a racist, toxic work culture under Johnston that allegedly leaves them unsafe and unable to effectively do their work.

Protestors are calling for a "competitive, equity-focused search" to fill the city coordinator's position. They will hold an 8:15 a.m. press conference to elaborate on the situation.

At this point Frey has not commented on the allegations leveled against his appointee. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

