Coaches say taming debates won't be easy

Avoiding another chaotic debate meltdown will depend on getting both candidates and their campaigns to adhere to any changes in the rules, debate coaches say.

MINNEAPOLIS — A nation that tuned in for the first head to head showdown between President Trump and Joe Biden walked away for the most part stunned, with very little new information to take away from the experience.

President Trump interrupted the former vice president repeatedly and was admonished many times throughout the night by the moderator, Chris Wallace of FOX News. He repeatedly had to ask the president to allow Biden to speak and finish his thoughts.

A few times the Democrat challenger responded directly to the Republican incumbent, at one point uttering, "Will you shut up, man?" It didn't work.

David Cram Helwich, the director of debate and forensics at the University of Minnesota, said the students at a debate watch party were uniformly left wanting more than they got.

"The students, the undergraduates who watched the debates, said they wanted more substance and details and to know more about the different proposals the candidates had," Helwick told KARE.

Viewers at home rarely received insight into policy stands because Biden spent much of the time trying to tamp down the president's unfounded allegations on a variety of topics, including Hunter Biden and the Green New Deal.

"A whole bunch of the debate norms were thrown to the wind. Neither candidate was really able to lay out more than a 10-second sound bite before each interruption occurred."

One idea that would help candidates stick to their core message, Helwich said, would be to give them more advance notice of debate topics. That way they could prep better and be less likely to stray into verbal brawling.

But President Trump's personality plays a big role when it comes to taming the debate stage. Helwick noted that then-candidate Trump interrupted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton 50 times during their first debate in 2016.

There's also a good chance that disrupting for the sake of the disruption was actually a designed play by the Trump campaign.

"What was interesting about last night's debate is you could think of it as being completely out of control, or you can think of it as being totally in control if your strategy is to misdirect attention," Celisia Stanton, who has been coaching debaters at Robbinsdale Cooper High School for seven years, told KARE.

Both experts agreed that political debate bear little resemblance to high school and college debates, in which the student debaters are required to produce evidence to back their statements. They say presidential debates have always been a form of political theater to a certain extent, but there's no doubt Tuesday's event was unprecedented in its lack mutual respect.

"Decorum was definitely was out the window for last night’s debate."

Some have suggested adding a mute button or "audio kill switch" that would cut off the microphone of a candidate who tries to interrupt or goes over his time limit. Both sides would have to agree to such a change.

"It's really hard to negotiate hard and fast rules about how one conducts dialogue and discussion. Those are based in norms, and if you have a party that's willing to violate those norms the entire process breaks down," Cram Helwick explained.

"That's really where that feeling of chaos came from for a lot of viewers, that their expectations about how debates are supposed to work were being constantly violated."

Stanton said the mute button would be hard to audiences to adjust to, noting that some of the most memorable responses in past debates have been quick quips during the rebuttal or cross-examination phase of a debate.

"I don't think the whole idea of the mute button idea makes sense for the debate because this is televised," Stanton remarked.

"If I'm the network I want people to be engaged and watching this."

Debate Commission

The Commission on Presidential Debate issued a statement in response to Tuesday's event, pledging to implement changes aimed a keeping tighter control over the proceedings.

"Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD statement read.