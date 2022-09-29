COPAL MN empowers Latino voters to head to the polls

"Su voto es su voz; your vote is your voice," said Ryan Perez, a political campaign manager with the organization.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Staff at COPAL MN have been door-knocking and making phone calls, trying to get Latino voters down to the polls, as early voting kicks into gear here in Minnesota.

"Su voto es su voz, your vote is your voice," said Ryan Perez, with COPAL MN. "The vote is a symbol of power, a declaration of values and outcomes you want to see for your community."

COPAL MN is a Latino community engagement non-profit founded in 2017, working to improve the lives of Latino's in Minnesota.

"Our goal this year is to make 100,000 phone calls to Latino voters across the state, so we've already completed 22,000," he said.

In 2020, there were record registrations and voter turnout by younger Latinos ages 18 to 44.

Perez says he saw more younger Latinos pledging to vote in 2020 than in previous years. He says this year, there are many issues on the table.

"The number one issue is the access to drivers licenses," he said. "In Minnesota, the access to a driver's license is based on immigration status."

Along with healthcare.

"Many underinsured or uninsured community members are Latino," said Perez. "We need expanded access, which requires more investment in language resources, support for folks who can't afford the current medical expenses and cost of insurances."

Overall, elevating the issues and sharing the voices of Latinos and communities often underrepresented.

"Especially in Minnesota, where we have the highest voter turnout in the nation, we really need to focus on resources on communities that aren't integrated into the system," he said. "Including our Somali, Hmong communities and how are we in Minnesota activating so communities are equal at this table."

