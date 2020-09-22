Cynthia Bauerly announces departure as Minnesota Revenue commissioner

“Commissioner Bauerly puts everyday Minnesotans first,” Walz said. “Even when wading through complicated tax laws, Commissioner Bauerly sees the big picture, leads with her values, and prioritizes the needs of Minnesota children, families, and small businesses."

“I am grateful to Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the opportunity to serve in their Administration as we worked to expand engagement to communities across the state of Minnesota; ensured that Minnesotans have access to the financial opportunities in the tax code; and continued to provide the revenue to support education, infrastructure, and vital services to Minnesotans,” Bauerly said.