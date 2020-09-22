x
Cynthia Bauerly announces departure as Minnesota Revenue commissioner

Credit: KARE
Minnesota State Capitol at sunset

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly announced her departure after a six-year tenure Tuesday.

With Baurely's departure comes Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that the position is open along with a "competitive hiring process."

“Commissioner Bauerly puts everyday Minnesotans first,”  Walz said. “Even when wading through complicated tax laws, Commissioner Bauerly sees the big picture, leads with her values, and prioritizes the needs of Minnesota children, families, and small businesses."

“I am grateful to Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the opportunity to serve in their Administration as we worked to expand engagement  to communities across the state of Minnesota; ensured that Minnesotans have access to the financial opportunities in the tax code; and continued to provide the revenue to support education, infrastructure, and vital services to Minnesotans,” Bauerly said.

Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho will serve as a temporary commissioner until the position is filled.

