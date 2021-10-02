David Hann elected new Chair of Minnesota GOP

Hann announced that Donna Bergstrom will be the Deputy Chair.

EDINA, Minn. — Former Minnesota Senate Minority Leader David Hann has been named the new Chair of the Minnesota GOP, according to members of the party.

Hann was elected Saturday after Jennifer Carnahan resigned back in August as pressure grew from members within the party following the sex trafficking indictment against a Republican strategist and major donor.

Former Chair Carnahan was under fire earlier this year for her personal ties with Anton "Anthony" Lazzaro, who is facing 10 federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Carnahan has continually denied having any knowledge of Lazzaro's alleged criminal activity.

Several Minnesota lawmakers -- Republicans and Democrats -- took to Twitter to congratulate Hann, including DFL Chair Ken Martin.

Congratulations to @davidhann on his election today as the new Chair of the @mngop. Leading a state political party is one of the toughest, most thankless jobs in politics (but well worth it) - welcome to the club! #mngop — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) October 2, 2021