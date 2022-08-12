ALS claims life of David Tomassoni, longtime state lawmaker

Tomassoni was instrumental in helping to pass a 2021 bill that provides $20 million for ALS research. Colleagues are remembering him as a champion of the Iron Range.

A longtime state lawmaker and advocate for the Iron Range is being remembered after passing following a battle with ALS.

Senator David Tomassoni revealed his diagnosis of Lou Gherig's Disease during the 2021 legislative session, and was instrumental in helping to pass a bill that provides $20 million in grants to support ALS research, with another $5 million to support caregivers.

His senate profile says Tomassoni passed away Thursday. He was 69 years old.

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend David Tomassoni," reflected his colleague Senator Tom Baak. "A true champion for the Iron Range and hard-working men and women across the state. The legacy he leaves is enormous, and his passion for public service benefited countless lives."

"His kindness to me, my wife Laura, and the good times we shared will live with me for the rest of my life," Baak added.

Tomassoni served the people of District 6, representing Itasca and St. Louis Counties. He called the community of Chisholm home. First elected in 1992, he served on committees dealing with everything from education to commerce, tourism to natural resources. For decades he was a DFL'er, but in 2021 joined his friend and fellow northern Minnesotan Baak to break away from the party and declare themselves independents.

On Friday DFL Chairman Ken Martin described Tomassoni as a senate institution, a champion for the Iron Range and a strong advocate for Minnesota's schools, comments echoed by Gov. Tim Walz.

“David was a champion for his constituents, the Iron Range, and all of Minnesota," Walz said in a released statement. "I am honored to have known him and to have worked together to pass millions of dollars in funding for ALS research and caregiver support last session. His legacy will continue to help people in Minnesota for generations.”

Tomassoni was proud of his Italian heritage, and played professional hockey in Italy for 16 years. He leaves behind his wife Charlotte, sons Danny and Dante and daughter Chauntell.

