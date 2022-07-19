Democrats attack Matt Birk over abortion rights comments

In remarks after Roe v Wade was overturned, Dr. Scott Jensen's pick for lieutenant governor, Matt Birk, sparked outrage among state Democrats and rape survivors.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota gubernatorial race is heating up with very critical issues at stake.

From crime and inflation, to women's reproductive rights, something the Walz-Flanagan campaign is pulling out all the stops to protect.

In remarks made hours after Roe v Wade was overturned, Dr. Scott Jensen's pick for lieutenant governor, Matt Birk, sparked outrage among state Democrats and survivors of rape.

"You know slavery used to be legal right, which is an interesting comparison to make because really the way that the other side treats an unborn child is basically like that unborn child is the property of the mother," said Birk while speaking to a crowd at a National Right to Life convention. Video from the convention was shared online.

Those words weigh heavily on Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and women like Becca Johnson, who says she was drugged and raped at 21 years old, leading her to choose an abortion.

"Being raped and impregnated destroyed my sense of security and my ability to speak up for myself," she said during a press conference with the Lt. Governor. "The only control I had over that situation was choosing abortion."

In the video, Birk went on to say, "one of the arguments that I probably saw 20 times online today was about rape and you know obviously they always want to go to the rape card."

"The rape card as if being raped gives people some kind of leverage? As if pulling the rape card is some kind of powerplay?" asked Johnson.

Jensen and Birk released the following joint statement in response to the video:

“It is very evident that the Walz-Flanagan ticket has turned into a single-issue campaign. They support ending longstanding, biparitsan protections for women receiving abortions in Minnesota, such as a doctor performing the procedure or parental notification that their child had surgery. And, Minnesota has a longstanding court case, Doe v Gomez, which was recently expanded to include almost unlimited access to abortion. This is not “new” news. Plain and simple, abortion won't be on the ballot in November, but the Walz/Flanagan/Biden failed agenda will be.

As the Jensen-Birk campaign has unveiled detailed, ten-point solutions on problems such as cutting inflation, reducing crime, lowering gas prices, and providing affordable and reliable energy to Minnesotans, we have seen zero leadership or solutions from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan on the issues that daily impact hardworking families in our state. The Walz/Flanagan campaign continues to freeze and deflect on the important issues, but they're relentless in their pursuit to champion tax-payer funded abortion throughout a pregnancy. If you want real solutions to real problems that impact every Minnesotan on a daily basis, such as inflation, crime, and more, vote for Dr. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk.”

"As Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota my job is to make sure that Minnesota remains a safe place for women and girls," said Lt. Governor Flanagan. She went on to say, "where women can make their own decisions about when and how and if to start a family, a future where survivors are believed, where women are seen and heard and valued and protected."

