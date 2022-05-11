MN DFL and GOP candidates make final push before election day

As Democrats attempt to reassure voters they're putting Minnesota on the right path, Republicans try to convince the state that change is needed.

MINNEAPOLIS — With just three days left until the midterms, candidates for Minnesotan public offices were hitting the pavement on the campaign trail Saturday.

The DFL and the GOP are making several stops in the metro throughout the weekend, trying to convince strong supporters to do some last-minute campaigning for them.

They're traveling by bus to meet as many people as they can.

"I believe we're going to come out on top on Tuesday, and then we'll get back to work together," said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

As Democrats attempt to reassure voters they're putting Minnesota on the right path, Republicans try to convince the state that change is needed.

"I think people feel like it's bleeding out across the state," said Scott Jensen, Walz's Republican opponent. "They want their state back."

