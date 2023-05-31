DFL bans Nasri Warsame from seeking party's endorsement for any office

The ban is part of a pair of bylaw changes approved by the DFL's Central Committee Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democratic leaders voted to ban Nasri Warsame from ever seeking the party's endorsement for any elected office after chaos broke out at a convention May 13 to endorse a candidate for the Ward 10 Minneapolis City Council race.

The ban was a result of a pair of bylaw changes approved by the DFL's central committee Tuesday that included banning anyone that engages in violence at political events, including candidates. It also opens the door for Warsame to be banished from the party altogether.

“Political endorsing conventions can sometimes be complex, contentious, and fiercely contested, which is why the DFL Party has processes in place to resolve any disputes that arise during these conventions," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement Tuesday. "Violence and intimidation are never justified, and the action taken tonight proves that they will never be tolerated in our party.”

KARE 11 reached out to Warsame's campaign for comment but has not yet received a response.

Video on social media showed that the disturbance began after supporters of incumbent Aisha Chughtai took the stage to seek delegates’ backing for the Ward 10 City Council seat. That sparked an uproar among backers of her challenger, Warsame. Some jumped on stage, shouting, banging on tables and waving signs. At least two people were injured, and the convention broke up with no endorsement.

Martin released a statement after the incident saying it was “clear that the conflict was instigated" by Warsame supporters.

Warsame released a statement on Facebook the day after the incident saying he doesn't condone violence, adding that one of the people who participated in the chaos was a volunteer and not a member of the campaign. He went on to claim that there were also individuals in Aisha's campaign that were taking part in the violence, saying one person assaulted his campaign manager and a delegate.

Chughtai said a statement saying the video does not match the Warsame campaign's version of events.

“Campaigns that are winning and have the support of the people don’t violently disrupt the process,” she said. "As a campaign and as a movement, we’re on the path to a safer, more just Minneapolis and we look forward to continuing to share that vision with the people of Ward 10.”





