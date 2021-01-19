Dominion Voting Systems sends letter to MyPillow CEO threatening lawsuit over false election fraud claims

In a statement from CEO Mike Lindell, he said he welcomes the pending litigation, claiming to have proof of election fraud.

Officials with Dominion Voting Systems have sent a letter to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatening legal action after the owner of the Minnesota-based company made unproven claims of voter fraud in November's presidential election.

"We write regarding your patently false accusations that Dominion has somehow rigged or otherwise improperly influenced the recent U.S. presidential election," the letter reads. "Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion."

The letter continues, "Dominion formally demands that you (1) cease and desist making defamatory claims against Dominion and (2) preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company."

