Dr. Jill Biden visits the Twin Cities

Doctor Jill Biden made stops in the Twin Cities on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

MINNEAPOLIS — From St. Paul to Minneapolis, it was a full day for Dr. Jill Biden as she made her case to Minnesotans on her husband Joe Biden’s behalf just 31 days out from election day.

Her first stop? The Rondo Neighborhood in St. Paul where she met with black business owners promoting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ initiative to help businesses get back on their feet.

"We care more about people than politics," said Dr. Biden.

From there it was a stop on St. Paul’s east side where she met with workers from the Sanneh Foundation, joined by Governor Tim Walz and his wife to distribute groceries to families in need.

"I think its great. I think it puts a lens ... kind of like puts a spotlight on us and it shows what we’ve been doing and I think that’s great, you know. I think it could use a little more attention because what we’re doing is just trying to help the communities," said Carlos Montoya who was partnering with the Sanneh Foundation.

In front of a small, but energized crowd of women deemed ‘Women for Biden,’ the former Second Lady’s final stop at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis is where she outlined her husband’s plan to lead America.

"He has a plan to end this pandemic, to rebuild, to reimagine a future that’s better than ever, but he can’t do it without you," said Dr. Biden. She went on to say, "we have to be believe our votes matter because they do.”

The impact of the pandemic was so recently thrust back into the public eye after both the president and first lady tested positive for the virus.

"Joe and I pray that they will make a quick and full recovery," said Dr. Biden.

Senator Tina Smith also weighed in stressing the importance of following public health guidelines.

"It has direct impacts on the health of you, and your loved ones and the people that you work with every day," Smith said.

With just thirty-one days to spare, those from the Biden camp are pulling out all the stops to make sure of one thing.